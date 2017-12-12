Editorial: Separating the Albany Visitors Bureau from Chamber of - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Editorial: Separating the Albany Visitors Bureau from Chamber of Commerce

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

The mayor of Albany and the city commission asked the Carl Vinson Institute to assess the structure of our Convention and Visitors Bureau. They interviewed 40 CVB's in the region, including managers and experts, and analyzed activity, budgets, and workload.  

Powered by Frankly