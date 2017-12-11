Thomasville man faces new charges after investigation

A wanted Thomasville man is facing drug and gun charges. Shedrick Turner, 37, was arrested after agents monitored his home for suspicious activity. Turner had five active warrants including charges for cruelty to children, battery, and probation violation.
