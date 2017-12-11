H.E.A.R.T. gives 600 pairs of shoes to students - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

H.E.A.R.T. gives 600 pairs of shoes to students

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Christmas is coming early for hundreds of Dougherty County students. Members of the H.E.A.R.T., or Hands Extended Across Reaching Together organization, gave bags with brand new sneakers to kids at Turner Elementary School Monday afternoon. 

