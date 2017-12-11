Landowners ask to close portion of county roads because of litter

Too much roadside trash has two Dougherty County plantation owners asking to close some public roads.The manager of Blue Springs Plantation, Marty Adams, brought a list of complaints to county commissioners Monday. Adams said the owners of Nonami Plantation stand with them.
