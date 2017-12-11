Monroe High construction almost complete, public invited to see

For the first time, you can get a look inside the new part of Monroe Comprehensive High School. More than 30 new classrooms are almost complete.Teachers will move their materials in during the holiday break next week.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.