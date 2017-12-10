Dialogue: With Dougherty County Commissioner John Hayes & Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dialogue: With Dougherty County Commissioner John Hayes & Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard (Part I)

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Connect

Karla Heath-Sands speaks with Dougherty County Commissioner John Hayes & Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard to discuss their efforts to reduce the number of gun-related homicides in our community. Also, Albany Police Chief Michael Persley discusses the impact of organizations working to "Stop the Violence," who he's looking for to fill open positions on the police force, and what you need to do to avoid becoming a victim of crime during the holidays.

