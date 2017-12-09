Affordable Care Act enrollment ends Dec. 15

Time is running out to get insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act. Phoebe partnered with Albany Area Primary Healthcare and Insure Georgia to host an open enrollment for those still looking for coverage on Saturday.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.