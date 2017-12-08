ASU gets $50K for first-generation scholarships

Albany State University was awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships for first-generation students. Representatives from Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Coca-Cola presented ASU President Dr. Art Dunning with a $50,000 check Friday afternoon.
