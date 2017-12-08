Police have person of interest in Willis Drive homicide investigation

Investigators have a person of interest in the shooting death of a man trying to save his mother from an armed robber. However, officials have not identified that person at this time. Thomas Dixon, 50, was shot and killed Sunday morning in the 600 block of Willis Drive.
