CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 men steal church van

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Surveillance cameras captured two men stealing a church van in Dougherty County. Investigators need your help identifying the two thieves. It happened between November 17 and November 18 at a church on the 1900 block of Liberty Expressway. 

