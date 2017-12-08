CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 men steal church van

Surveillance cameras captured two men stealing a church van in Dougherty County. Investigators need your help identifying the two thieves. It happened between November 17 and November 18 at a church on the 1900 block of Liberty Expressway.
