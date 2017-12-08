Albany leadership gives to 'Toys for Tots' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany leadership gives to 'Toys for Tots'

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Leaders from the city of Albany donated to the Toys for Tots program Friday in an interesting way. During the city's end of the year team leadership meeting, city manager Sharon Subadan led city employees on a scavenger hunt as part of a team-building activity. 

Powered by Frankly