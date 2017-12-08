Suspended Worth Co. Sheriff Jeff Hobby out on bond

Following hours of testimonies, a judge granted suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby a $31,000 bond on Thursday. The bond, issued by superior court judge Bill Reinhart, came with some restrictions. Hobby cannot speak to anyone who was employed at the sheriff's office between April and now, except for his wife.
