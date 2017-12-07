6 arrested in Tift Co. burglary roundup - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

6 arrested in Tift Co. burglary roundup

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
After a string of residential and commercial burglaries, the Tift County Sheriff's Office investigation has led to the arrest of six men. According to a report from the sheriff's office, the burglaries happened over the last few weeks in the northern and southern parts of Tift County.

