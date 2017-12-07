6 arrested in Tift Co. burglary roundup

After a string of residential and commercial burglaries, the Tift County Sheriff's Office investigation has led to the arrest of six men. According to a report from the sheriff's office, the burglaries happened over the last few weeks in the northern and southern parts of Tift County.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.