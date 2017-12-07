Victim of fatal Albany house fire identified

Albany fire crews responded to the scene of a fatal fire Wednesday evening. It happened in the 100 block of Wells Avenue. According to Albany firefighters, the body of Shelley James Keaton, 67, was found inside the living room of the residence.
