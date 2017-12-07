Victim of fatal Albany house fire identified - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Victim of fatal Albany house fire identified

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Albany fire crews responded to the scene of a fatal fire Wednesday evening. It happened in the 100 block of Wells Avenue. According to Albany firefighters, the body of Shelley James Keaton, 67,  was found inside the living room of the residence.

