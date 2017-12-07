Fallen officers' mothers reflect on one year mark - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Fallen officers' mothers reflect on one year mark

Many Americus citizens say they never thought what happened on December 7th, 2016 could have happened in their town.
One year later, WALB News 10's Emileigh Forrester sat down with the mothers of two officers shot and killed in the line of duty.

Powered by Frankly