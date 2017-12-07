Fallen officers' mothers reflect on one year mark

Many Americus citizens say they never thought what happened on December 7th, 2016 could have happened in their town.
One year later, WALB News 10's Emileigh Forrester sat down with the mothers of two officers shot and killed in the line of duty.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.