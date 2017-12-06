Counseling center offers help for those fighting holiday depression

It's the holiday season, but not everyone's holiday will be filled with tidings of comfort and joy. Albany Biblical Counseling Center's Executive Director David Smith said holiday depression is real and can come in several different forms.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.