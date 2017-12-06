Bainbridge veteran center opens after 2-year setback - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Bainbridge veteran center opens after 2-year setback

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Just a few weeks before the Honor House Veterans Center was set to open in 2015, an arsonist destroyed it, forcing the organization to start from scratch finding a new location all over again. Saturday was considered the soft opening of the center and it will only be open on Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. throughout December.

Powered by Frankly