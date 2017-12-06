Thomas University meets 5 of 6 accreditation concerns - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas University meets 5 of 6 accreditation concerns

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
College accreditation officials are reviewing information from Thomas University. That was provided in response to a warning the accrediting agency issued to TU last year. The university met five of those six concerns.

