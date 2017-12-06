Suspended Worth Co. sheriff to have bond hearing Thursday

Suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby is in the Turner County Jail, awaiting Thursday's bond hearing for his latest round of charges. On Wednesday, Hobby was charged with influencing witnesses, obstructing law enforcement officers and violation of oath of office.
