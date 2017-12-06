APD asks community for help in solving Willis Dr Homicide - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

APD asks community for help in solving Willis Dr Homicide

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Albany Police Investigators are asking the community for information to help solve the 22nd homicide of the year in Albany. The Albany Police Department is still actively searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 50-year-old man Sunday morning,  and today made a plea for the public's help.

