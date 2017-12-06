APD asks community for help in solving Willis Dr Homicide

Albany Police Investigators are asking the community for information to help solve the 22nd homicide of the year in Albany. The Albany Police Department is still actively searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 50-year-old man Sunday morning, and today made a plea for the public's help.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.