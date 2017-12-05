Cold weather tips before temperatures start to slide - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Cold weather tips before temperatures start to slide

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Temperatures will begin their slide overnight Tuesday. It's a good time to prepare for the cold weather, both inside and outside. ProForm's CEO Eric Eubanks recommended people go ahead and winterize irrigation systems. You can do this by cutting off its water source first, then drain the lines so they don't freeze.

