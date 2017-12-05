APD works to identify suspects in recent car break-ins - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

APD works to identify suspects in recent car break-ins

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Albany police are working non-stop to identify suspects in recent car break-ins.  They said burglaries and entering autos spike this time of year.  Detective Christopher Hutcherson explained how the public can help police track down the criminals responsible.

