Worth sheriff arrested on new charges

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby turned himself in at the sheriff's office Tuesday morning, where he was arrested and charged with influencing witnesses, obstruction, and violation of oath of office, according to Tift Circuit District Attorney Paul Bowden.

