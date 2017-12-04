Albany traffic stop leads to capture of convicted murderer - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany traffic stop leads to capture of convicted murderer

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
A traffic stop by the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit led to a man being arrested who has several murder convictions in the U.S. and Jamaica. According to Major Prurince Dice, ADDU agents made a traffic stop in November that led to the arrest of a man who gave the name Michael Walker.

