Tifton club's alcohol license revoked after undercover investigation

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
A Tifton night club had its alcohol license revoked Monday night after an undercover investigation found indecent conduct and drug use. Undercover agents testified at City Hall that they went into Club La Estrella when flyers advertising a nudity party in the club surfaced.

