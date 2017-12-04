Thomasville hosts downtown window decorating competition - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomasville hosts downtown window decorating competition

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Shop owners in Thomasville are getting into the holiday spirit, many have already decorated their storefronts. This year, the Downtown Visitors Center is trying out something new, a Holiday Window Decorating Contest. Main Street Director April Norton said they have a survey on the Visitor Center website so people in the community can vote for their favorite storefront.

