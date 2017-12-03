Albany Christmas Parade honors storm helpers - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Christmas Parade honors storm helpers

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Hundreds of people hit the streets tonight to celebrate Albany's Annual Christmas Parade. The festival of lights made its way through Downtown Albany tonight, but it was also a chance to honor a group who was instrumental in helping clean up the streets of Albany and Dougherty County after the massive storms that tour through back in January. The Albany Chain Gang

