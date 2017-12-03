Pastors hold last community prayer meeting for 2017 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Pastors hold last community prayer meeting for 2017

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Two Albany pastors hosted a special prayer gathering for families of shooting victims. Pastors Rance Pettibone and Yaz Johnson welcomed community members to their final 2017 morning prayer session around 8 a.m. Saturday.

