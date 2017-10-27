GSW campus officer wins 'Officer of the Year' for GA colleges - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GSW campus officer wins 'Officer of the Year' for GA colleges

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Connect

A Georgia Southwestern State University Campus Safety Officer has been recognized for how he helped his department through a horrible tragedy: the death of fellow GSW Officer Jody Smith and Americus Police Officer Nick Smarr.

Powered by Frankly