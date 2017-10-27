Friday - Scary fun at the Rylander

The Rylander Theatre in Americus gets everyone in the Halloween mood with an evening of classic horror, featuring the 1922 silent film "Nosferatu." Acclaimed Atlanta organist Ron Carter performs live accompaniment on the organ.
