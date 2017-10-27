Friday - 'Cupcakes and Cocktails for a Cure' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Here's a new idea: a great fundraiser party inside a car dealership! Attendees will be decked out in pink for the first "Cupcakes and Cocktails for a Cure," sponsored by the Albany chapter of the Links, Inc. in partnership with Sunbelt Ford of Albany.

