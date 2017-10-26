South Georgia addiction experts: President's war on opioids need - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

South Georgia addiction experts: President's war on opioids needed

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

South Georgia drug addiction experts said the president's declaration of war on the opioid epidemic is needed. On Thursday, the president called it a 'public health emergency'. Overdoses of powerful painkillers have claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans in recent years.

Powered by Frankly