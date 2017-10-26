APD charges 1, searches for another after 13th Ave. shooting

Albany police have arrested a woman and are searching for another suspect who left the scene after shots were fired on 13th Avenue Thursday afternoon. According to dispatch, a call for shots fired in the 1100 block of 13th Avenue came in just after 4 p.m.
