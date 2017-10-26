Remembering a hero among us: Charlie Philips - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Remembering a hero among us: Charlie Philips

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

WALB would like to remember a previous military hero whose story was one of WALB News 10's Catherine Patterson's favorites to share. Charlie Philips, a 94-year-old Navy Veteran, passed away on Tuesday. Charlie served in World War II, but his service didn't end after that. 

Powered by Frankly