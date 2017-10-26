Heroes Among Us: Candita Stanley - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Heroes Among Us: Candita Stanley

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Candita Stanley served four years in the Marine Corps, working behind the scenes to make sure Marines who were deployed had what they needed to be safe and successful. Now, she spends her days working at her church, going to school, and being a role model for her son who is now in the United States Naval Academy. 

Powered by Frankly