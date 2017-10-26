Potential action on Worth Sheriff up to governor - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Potential action on Worth Sheriff up to governor

Ten days have elapsed since Georgia Governor Nathan Deal's office received a letter from Tift Circuit District Attorney Paul W. Bowden, which lays out recent events concerning Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby, who faces several legal problems stemming from a drug search at Worth Co. High School earlier this year.

