Thursday - Pelham Main Street Car Show

The Pelham Main Street Program has a fun way for everyone to support their mission of preserving Pelham's historic district: their twice-a-year Car Show and Festival. People will be showing off their classic cars, motorcycles, Rat Rods and more, plus there will be food, auctions and sponsor giveaways.
