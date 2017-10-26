Thursday - Pelham Main Street Car Show - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thursday - Pelham Main Street Car Show

The Pelham Main Street Program has a fun way for everyone to support their mission of preserving Pelham's historic district: their twice-a-year Car Show and Festival. People will be showing off their classic cars, motorcycles, Rat Rods and more, plus there will be food, auctions and sponsor giveaways.

