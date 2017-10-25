Theatre Albany director announces retirement

After 32 years as Director of Theatre Albany, Mark Costello recently announced his upcoming retirement from Theatre Albany effective December 30, 2017. He dedicated the past three decades to continuing the long-held tradition of theatrical entertainment in downtown Albany.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.