Theatre Albany director announces retirement - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Theatre Albany director announces retirement

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

After 32 years as Director of Theatre Albany, Mark Costello recently announced his upcoming retirement from Theatre Albany effective December 30, 2017. He dedicated the past three decades to continuing the long-held tradition of theatrical entertainment in downtown Albany. 

Powered by Frankly