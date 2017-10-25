Wednesday - Chicken Livers & Gizzards Festival - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday - Chicken Livers & Gizzards Festival

The Chicken Livers & Gizzards Festival is most definitely unique to Broxton, Georgia! This annual event offers all the great activities of a fall festival including games, arts & crafts, live music and a morning parade, plus chicken livers and gizzards any way you can cook them!

