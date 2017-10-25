Wednesday - 'Take a Stand' against violence - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday - 'Take a Stand' against violence

Karla welcomes Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler and Bishop Fredrick Williams for a conversation about the very serious topic of violence in our community. They, along with many others in positions of leadership are encouraging all citizens to become part of the campaign to "Take a Stand."

