'Walk to End Alzheimer's' coming to Tifton

The Alzheimer's Association in Tifton is introducing a white flower to help fundraise for a cure in their fight against Alzheimer's. The Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Saturday on the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College campus in Tifton.
