Chris Cohilas joins GA Public Defender Council

Governor Nathan Deal announced Tuesday that an Albany attorney is the latest member to join the Georgia Public Defender Council. Chris Cohilas said he's humbled and honored for the opportunity to work for the organization.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.