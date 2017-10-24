Chris Cohilas joins GA Public Defender Council - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Chris Cohilas joins GA Public Defender Council

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Governor Nathan Deal announced Tuesday that an Albany attorney is the latest member to join the Georgia Public Defender Council. Chris Cohilas said he's humbled and honored for the opportunity to work for the organization.

