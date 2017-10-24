Tuesday - 'Bless Your Art' Folk Life Festival - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

The town of Colquitt, Georgia, home of "Swamp Gravy" and the annual Mayhaw Festival, continues the tradition of family friendly fun with the "Bless Your Art" Folk Life Festival, featuring handmade art and crafts vendors all around the center of town. While you're there, check out Colquitt's shops and restaurants.

