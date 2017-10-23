Lee Co. band brings home best in class award

One South Georgia high school marching band is collecting some serious hardware. The Lee County High School Trojan Band added to their trophy display with a "Best in Class" win and straight superior marks at the Harris County "Sound of the County" Invitational on Saturday.
