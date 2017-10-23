Monday - 'Flint River Blues & BBQ Festival' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

The Flint River Blues & BBQ Festival will be the "first of its kind" event at Chehaw Park in Albany. You'll enjoy a full day of great music by acclaimed blues artists from all over the Southeast. There will be a little competition going on too, at the Homeboy BBQ Cookoff!

