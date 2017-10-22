Dougherty County coroner calls for peace after 20th homicide

While police are searching for a suspect they think is connected to an Albany nightclub murder, Michael Fowler, Dougherty County Coroner, is searching for answers. He's begging for the community to put an end to what he calls senseless violence.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.