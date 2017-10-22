Dialogue: Oct 22, 2017 - 6FiguresBefore30 & SW Georgia Project for Community Education (Part 2)

Karla Heath-Sands talks with JeRosski Walton and Devonte Jackson, co-founders of "6FiguresBefore30," as they share their story of why they want to motivate all ages to achieve financial, physical fitness, personal growth, and academic growth goals. Also, Amber Bell, Director of Programs for the SW Georgia Project for Community Education provides information about the 2nd Annual Food, Ag, and Equity Conference in November.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
