Safe practices for Halloween candy

A county official has a Halloween warning for parents. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said in his five years here he's never seen a death related to Halloween, but he does not want this year to be the first.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.