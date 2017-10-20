Friday - 'Market Under The Oaks' at Pool Bros. - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday - 'Market Under The Oaks' at Pool Bros.

Pool Bros. Flooring proudly presents the first "Market Under The Oaks" food vendor event. They know that when we gather, everyone ends up in the kitchen, so they have planned an event to inspire home cooks as well as those who only make reservations!

Powered by Frankly