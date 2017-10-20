Weekend warm up & meteor shower viewing conditions

Clear and seasonable weather continue this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Viewing conditions are favorable to see the Orionid Meteor Shower tonight. Look to the Southeast after midnight, you could see 10-25 meteors per hour.
